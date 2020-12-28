https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fea55609cd48c07ede707cd
A top British epidemiologist who demanded lockdowns for the people, then was caught breaking his own social-distancing rules to meet his married-with-children lover, now has admitted that those proced…
The president-elect said adversaries might look to exploit a “window of confusion” during the change of administrations….
President-elect Joe Biden accused Trump administration political appointees of obstructing his transition and failing to cooperate with his team, warning that a fumbled handoff between administrations…
Federal court records say a 39-year-old Montreal man is facing a cocaine trafficking charge that was part of broader effort to transport 1,500 kilos from Peru to Vermont…
(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Students at Princeton University were miffed at a conservative professor’s Twitter poll which asked whether people noting their “preferred” gender pronouns is due to their “sex, g…