https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/12/star-bernie-sanders-ad-indicted-24-corruption-daniel-greenfield/

Sounds about right.

In a desperate attempt at winning over black voters in South Carolina, Bernie Sanders turned to Dalhi Myers and made the politician into the star of his ad campaign.

Myers’ switch from supporting Biden to backing the socialist Castro fan caught the attention of the media.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina elected official who endorsed Joe Biden last month is switching her allegiance to Bernie Sanders in the state’s first-in-the-South presidential primary, saying she had viewed the former vice president — whose support in the state is considered deep — as “a compromise choice.” “In December, Myers, a corporate lawyer in Columbia, was among more than a dozen South Carolina elected officials to endorse Biden, saying at the time in a release from the Biden campaign that he was “the only candidate with the broad and diverse coalition of support we need to win” against Trump in the general election. Initially, Myers said she backed Biden because she saw him as a candidate who could possibly appeal to Republican voters disenfranchised by the president.

Myers was not an honest politician and didn’t stay bought.

Describing Sanders as “unafraid” and “unapologetic,” Myers said she liked “the fact that he is willing to fight for a better America—for the least, the fallen, the left behind.”

The fallen, the left behind, the crooks.

A member of the Richland County Council faced a judge Friday morning concerning a 24-count indictment alleging public corruption and misconduct in office. A state grand jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Councilwoman Dalhi Myers. Among the charges are misconduct in office, use of official position for personal gain, embezzlement, drawing and uttering a fraudulent check (value more than $5,000), and use of campaign funds for personal expenses. “Ms. Myers claimed for this she went on a personal trip to Greece, and she met somebody in Greece that knew about the sewer system, so she could convert the trip to be paid for by the county,” the SC prosecutor said.

Myers isn’t giving herself enough credit. It sounds like she already knows a lot about sewers.

Also Magic Johnson.

She also traveled to Newark, N.J., on government funds, to seek out Johnson and former NFL defensive lineman Richard Seymour “in an attempt to talk to them about an undisclosed topic,” State Grand Jury Division Chief Attorney Creighton Waters told the judge.

What is it with socialists and corruption again?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

