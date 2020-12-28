https://justthenews.com/government/local/suspected-nashville-bomber-reportedly-said-nashville-and-world-never-going-forget

Anthony Quinn Warner, the man suspected of perpetrating a bombing in Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas day, had remarked just days before the blast that the city and “the world is never going to forget me,” according to a neighbor.

The Associated Press reported that Rick Laude said that he spoke to Warner less than one week prior to Christmas, and after inquiring about how Warner’s mother was, Laude posed the question, “Is Santa going to bring you anything good for Christmas?”

Warner smiled and replied, “Oh, yeah, Nashville and the world is never going to forget me,” Laude said, according to the AP.

Laude noted that he had believed Warner just meant that “something good” would occur for him regarding finances.

“Nothing about this guy raised any red flags,” Laude said, according to the wire service. “He was just quiet.”

