As NowThis News reported earlier Monday, Joe Biden, unlike President Trump, “shows deference and respect for intelligence officials.” Maybe he’ll enjoy the Justice Department’s four-year highlight reel that it posted to YouTube because no one else did.

Check out some of the highlights of the Department of Justice’s work over the past four years! https://t.co/hiC4vbF5zN — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) December 28, 2020

The Justice Department has less than a month to impress us if that’s what it’s trying to do.

I get it Rub the mockery in our face — ump (@ParksScotts) December 28, 2020

How about do some work now. — 🇺🇸• °☆₩@rR¡○r☆¤°• (@Billy______2020) December 28, 2020

This is laughable. — CLE mama #FightBack 🇺🇸 (@cle_mama) December 28, 2020

Pictures or it didn’t happen. — DNI Select Marj Oszman🌎 (@TurntableKittah) December 28, 2020

Dropped the ball, BIGLY — ck3poetic (@ck3poetic) December 28, 2020

I wonder if they even care about the ratio? — Mr🤠🙏🇺🇸🏴Greenjeans (0x40826D) (@allesj) December 28, 2020

Where’s Durham? Who is looking into Voter Fraud? — Bob “F Congress” Gibbons (@Bob__Gibbons) December 28, 2020

Is this video going to be blank? — 🇺🇸 (@17UnCensored) December 28, 2020

Wait, did y’all do something?? Huh, I’d have never known. — Kenny Smith (@PewPastor_82) December 28, 2020

And here’s everything you did to bring to justice those who would spy on American citizens without a warrant, as well as those who would destroy Americans’ faith in their own elections. Nice going, gang. pic.twitter.com/3KZnB52CvA — Theodore (@RefDemo) December 28, 2020

pic.twitter.com/DrUQREOlZf — soap box , ballot box , cartridge box (@craigfinch1) December 28, 2020

You mean to tell me you guys worked the last 4 years. Sorry we could not tell. — 🇺🇸💥Tom 💥🇺🇸 (@crazyTomm) December 28, 2020

Nobody is impressed — Deplorable Patriot 🇺🇸 (@22cpirate) December 28, 2020

This thread is NOT going to go well. — ePatriot (@parleypoo) December 28, 2020

Is this satire? 🙄 — President-elect Mym #HoldTheLine (@MymTyme) December 28, 2020

Election Fraud: Nope

Hunter Biden: Nope

Joe Biden: Nope

James Comey: Nope

Weaponizing Justice Department: Nope

John Brenan: Nope Massive Failure. — Tom H (@tom_hogue_sr) December 28, 2020

No need to upload a 5 second video for us to know what you’ve been up too — Audit The Servers (@y2kboomerang) December 28, 2020

Sorry guys, but you can all GFY. You are one rotten fish, and I only hope what’s left of the wholesome body can fix the mess left by the rotten head. — Zee (@ProfessorZager) December 28, 2020

The @TheJusticeDept had 4 years to clean up D.C. & you did NOTHING but protect Democrat criminals. You have some nerve. What a horribly, corrupt country this has become. I’m glad my WWll father is not alive to see how far America has fallen. — 🌟❤️🇺🇸 American Patriot ~ Sandy ❤️🇺🇸🌟 (@sandy_patriot76) December 28, 2020

Tone deaf — Tyler Morrison (@TylerMo36764763) December 28, 2020

Turned too many blind eyes pic.twitter.com/qi4H0QAxqf — Calling it out 😎 (@FinalHour) December 28, 2020

Did y’all know that Obama spied on the Trump campaign? — 🇺🇸One-Horse Pony (@RyMo7272) December 28, 2020

There are exactly zero highlights until you start arresting the traitors in our midst. No patting yourselves on the backs allowed until that starts to happen. — Qrumbmonster1323 (@Qrumbmntsr1323) December 28, 2020

Curiously missing from the list: Information on the Epstein “Suicide”, along w/ any accountability for his crimes. Prosecutions for the Russia Hoax coup. Prosecutions for the Biden family [re: Hunter’s laptop]. The Weiner laptop & Hillary’s 675k emails. Justice for @GenFlynn https://t.co/rbcaOKiM0F — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) December 28, 2020

2/ Justice for the false-rape and sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. Prosecutions of those who funded and enabled radical leftist groups like Antifa. Accountability for Big Tech censorship. The Awan laptop. Mueller Team wiping their phones. McCabe perjury. — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) December 28, 2020

3/ Brennan perjury. Hillary perjury. Hillary’s illegal email server. Benghazi. Congressional insider trading. Widespread illegal leaks of classified information. FISA abuse & lying to the FISA court. Unauthorized abuse of NSA Section-702 searches. Spying on Carter Page. — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) December 28, 2020

4/ Accountability for massive NGO’s like the Clinton Foundation operating FAR outside their government mandates, evading taxes & shaking down American taxpayers [@LWDoyleUSA and John Moynihan remain diligent in their efforts in IRS tax court to correct this injustice & abuse]. — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) December 28, 2020

The Department of “Just Us”…way to whiff it, guys. pic.twitter.com/EaB0ym3QRQ — Party of One (@PityOne) December 28, 2020

We might as well watch a slideshow of James Comey standing out in the middle of the woods somewhere.

