https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/smartest-man-alive-convinced-2020-election-stolen-recommends-another-vote-free-fraud/

The ‘world’s smartest man’ sees that the 2020 election clearly was full of fraud and he recommends the election be redone.

As 100% Fed Up reported, Chris Langan is, arguably, the smartest man in the world. His IQ is remarkably somewhere between 195-210, according to testing. This is much higher than other popular intellectuals, like Stephen Hawking . Yet, Chris is also quite shunned or ignored by the establishment.

The world’s smartest man, Chris Langan, sees the fraud in the 2020 election and he suggests we perform the election again, free from Dominion voting machines and other fraud.

Per a report from Ulysses S. Tennyson at 100PercentFedUp.com the smartest man in the world sees the results of the 2020 election clearly:

Chris Langan is, arguably, the smartest man in the world. His IQ is remarkably somewhere between 195-210, according to testing. This is much higher than other popular intellectuals, like Stephen Hawking . Yet, Chris is also quite shunned or ignored by the establishment.

Langan's pinned tweet is a video showing the election was stolen:

Langan’s pinned tweet is a video showing the election was stolen:

@realDonaldTrump We all expected this. You did, too. The question is, did you sufficiently prepare? https://t.co/ZSOrw0kc7E https://t.co/5Wt95XqBOT — Chris Langan (@RealChrisLangan) December 24, 2020

Langan tweeted what we all are thinking – President Trump – kick these cheaters in their asses:

The cheating criminals who are stealing this election in broad daylight are laughing at us and stuffing the US into their pockets. Our President must not let them do this. Everything is riding on this election. Kick the cheaters in their asses, @realDonaldTrump! — Chris Langan (@RealChrisLangan) December 27, 2020

Of course Mitch McConnell is the worst as he is fighting against America and the President as well:

And as far as the GOP is concerned, it is run for personal profit by “cucktards” like Mitch McConnell, as cowardly and contemptible a milquetoast as has ever besmirched the US Senate. With this pack of evil clowns, all bets are off.https://t.co/gnn3ZjsoDM — Chris Langan (@RealChrisLangan) December 27, 2020

One of Langan’s most recent tweets is the most alarming:

Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst. Satan and his legions are making their move, so it’s fight or be eaten. — Chris Langan (@RealChrisLangan) December 28, 2020

Americans know and understand this 2020 election was stolen. It was a fraudulent election and therefore unenforceable. President Trump won this election in a landslide and it didn’t take the smartest man in the world to tell us this. We all know it.

