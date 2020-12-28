https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tom-cruise-mission-impossible-covid-19-england/2020/12/28/id/1003385

Tom Cruise apparently wants to prove finishing his current movie without any COVID-19 interruptions will not be an impossible mission.

Cruise, filming “Mission: Impossible 7” in England, is spending millions to create a private studio on a former top-secret military base in Surrey, The Sun reported.

Production on the movie was delayed in October when 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19. Work resumed a week later and then moved to the United Kingdom in December.

About two weeks ago, a recording surfaced of Cruise going ballistic after seeing two workers not practicing social distancing at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, in Southeast England.

“If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone! And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too! And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again!” Cruise was heard yelling.

After a second outburst days later, five staffers reportedly quit.

During one outburst, Cruise noted the higher costs for insuring a movie during the pandemic. He also voiced concerns about the direct impact on families and their ability to pay bills if the movie shuts down.

Cruise now is planning to move the production to a former tank-design base in Longcross, Surrey, per the New York Post.

The 58-year-old “A List” star received permission to resume shooting in the United Kingdom in July after he made a personal plea to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

