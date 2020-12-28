https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-campaign-wants-supreme-court-consider-wisconsin-election-case?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Trump campaign is seeking to bring an election-related issue regarding the state of Wisconsin to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Mayor Rudolph J. Giuliani, the Trump campaign’s lead attorney, today announced that the campaign filed a petition for a Writ of Certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision that allowed over 50,000 illegal absentee ballots in violation of Article II of the U.S. Constitution and Wisconsin law,” a press release from the Trump campaign noted. “The filing seeks expedited consideration before the January 6 Congressional review of the Electoral College votes.”

According to the Associated Press, Biden beat Trump in the state by about 21,000 votes.

“Regrettably, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in their 4-3 decision, refused to address the merits of our claim,” attorney Jim Troupis said in a statement. “This ‘Cert Petition’ asks them to address our claims, which, if allowed, would change the outcome of the election in Wisconsin.” he said. “Three members of the Wisconsin State Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice, agreed with many of the President’s claims in written dissents from that court’s December 14 order.”

President Trump has not conceded to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential contest.

