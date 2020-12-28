https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sec-chairman-elad-roisman-securities/2020/12/28/id/1003407

President Donald Trump on Monday designated Elad Roisman as the acting chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

He replaces Jay Clayton, who resigned from his position last Wednesday.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the acting chairman,” Roisman said in a press release issued by the SEC. “During the time I am in this role, I am fully committed to maintaining the steady course that Chairman Clayton charted during his admirable tenure. I look forward to continuing to work with the incredible SEC staff and my fellow commissioners as we steward this agency into the new year.”

Roisman was sworn in as a commissioner of the SEC on Sept. 11, 2018.

President-elect Joe Biden will name a new commissioner when he takes office next month. His transition team has reportedly identified four candidates as the most likely to be the next chairman, including former Obama administration regulator Gary Gensler, NYU law professor Robert Jackson Jr., former US Attorney Preet Bharara, and former Federal Reserve vice chairman Roger Ferguson, according to the New York Post.

