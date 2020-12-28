https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tsa-pandemic-covid-19-security/2020/12/28/id/1003404

The Transportation Security Administration screened its largest number of people Sunday since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Axios reported.

According to figures from the TSA, 1,284,599 people were screened at airports throughout the country on the final day of the Christmas holiday weekend. The agency screened 2,575,985 people on the same day last year.

Sunday was also the sixth day in the past 10 that more than a million people have flown, Axios noted.

That news comes despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging Americans not to travel during the holidays as COVID-19 infections have hit a peak, and are expected only to worsen with families having large gatherings.

Saturday and Sunday marked the busiest weekend for air travel since mid-March, with 2.41 million passengers counted at TSA checkpoints.

While the CDC has acknowledged the “stressful and isolating” times brought on by COVID-19, it advised people to celebrate virtually or with members of their own household in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Bloomberg News contributed to this report.

