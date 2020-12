https://www.oann.com/u-s-sec-says-trump-has-designated-roisman-acting-chairman/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-sec-says-trump-has-designated-roisman-acting-chairman



FILE PHOTO: Commissioner Elad Roisman participates in a U.S Securities and Exchange Commission open meeting to propose changing its decades-old definition of an “accredited investor” in order to allow more Americans to buy shares in private companies, in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott FILE PHOTO: Commissioner Elad Roisman participates in a U.S Securities and Exchange Commission open meeting to propose changing its decades-old definition of an “accredited investor” in order to allow more Americans to buy shares in private companies, in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

December 28, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump has designated Elad Roisman as the acting chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Monday.

The official announcement comes after Republican Commissioner Hester Peirce congratulated Roisman on Twitter for ascending to the top role temporarily.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)

