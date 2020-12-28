https://mediarightnews.com/vice-chair-of-gop-in-florida-makes-bold-move-and-calls-to-name-airport-after-president-trump/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=vice-chair-of-gop-in-florida-makes-bold-move-and-calls-to-name-airport-after-president-trump

The Vice-Chairman of the Florida Republican Party, Christian Ziegler, is moving to get Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA) named after President Donald Trump following the president winning the sunshine state in 2016 and 2020.

“Doing a ZOOM from Texas to Palm Beach to discuss renaming Palm Beach International Airport after President @realDonaldTrump. Studio setup couldn’t be more appropriate – Ice bucket on top of a Stetson cowboy hat box.”

Doing a ZOOM from Texas to Palm Beach to discuss renaming Palm Beach International Airport after President @realDonaldTrump. Studio setup couldn’t be more appropriate – Ice bucket on top of a Stetson cowboy hat box. pic.twitter.com/lEzvkw9Yt0 — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) December 28, 2020

Zeigler said in a statement, “I, and clearly, the majority of voters in the State of Florida would love to see our President land at the Donald J. Trump International Airport on Jan. 20, 2025, after finishing eight years in office.”

He is one of the many Trump supporters who still believe that the president will be inaugurated in January of 2021. He also cited the numerous other presidents who have had airports named after them including Democratic icon President Barack Obama.

In 2016 the president won the state of Florida 48.6% to Hilary Clinton’s 47.4% winning the state by more than 100,000 votes. This time around the president won the sunshine state more decisively by 3.3% and almost 400,000 votes as he outperformed Cubans and Hispanics in the state.

The state seems to be trending red with the GOP drawing more appeal to the Hispanic population and could potentially become the next GOP stronghold like the state of Indiana.

Ziegler suggested naming a library after President Trump as well saying, “I am willing to bet that many of those who attended rallies would love to visit a presidential library,”.

