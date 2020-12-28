https://www.theepochtimes.com/virginia-deputy-fired-over-disturbing-posts-threatening-justice-roberts-lawmakers_3634667.html

A sheriff’s deputy in Virginia was terminated after a social media account belonging to him posted threats against lawmakers and Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

The Prince William County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it was notified on Christmas about “disturbing comments being made on several social media outlets by a deputy sheriff.”

Sheriff Glendell Hill, a Republican, ordered an internal investigation.

“The investigation has concluded and the deputy has been terminated from employment with our office,” the office said.

According to news outlets, the deputy sheriff was Aaron Hoffman. Screenshots of posts from Hoffman’s Parler account showed the account issuing posts threatening to kill doctors, legislators, and Roberts.

In one post about Roberts, the account said: “Sounds like his life needs to be shortened.” Roberts has drawn criticism in recent years for voting with Democrat-appointed justices, and a rumor about him shouting over an election-related case sparked fresh outrage.

In another post, the account said: “I will kill anyone that touches my children without my consent. Not a threat, but a promise.”

Hoffman wasn’t able to be reached. He told the Washington Post that the posts were made by his account, but that his account was hacked.

“I did not make those posts,” Hoffman said. “I’m trying to figure out who did.” He said the posts disturbed him.

Hoffman’s LinkedIn account listed him as a deputy sheriff. It was later deleted.

