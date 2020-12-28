https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/28/what-a-joke-wapo-perspective-on-kamala-harris-marriage-ushers-in-journalism-for-the-next-4-years/

The Washington Post has already demonstrated that they’re going to help carry Kamala Harris into the VP’s office on their shoulders while singing her praises, but the water carrying isn’t about to end any time soon:

Wow. Even North Korean State Media might tell the WaPo to dial it down a notch!

Journalism for the next four years. 🤮 https://t.co/2oVN17BS0D — Dr. Phineas Fahrquar, BfD. (@irishspy) December 27, 2020

good lord — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 27, 2020

THIS sugarpuff came from the same Post genius who wrote “Pete Buttigieg is right. Airports are romantic.” https://t.co/xTe1E2ko67 https://t.co/WSKxhB96EP — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) December 28, 2020

Color us not surprised.

What a joke. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 27, 2020

The other version, where the author wrote about Kamala searching for her Willies, works just as well. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) December 27, 2020

Pence, bad.

Kamala, good. Didn’t you get the propaganda memo? pic.twitter.com/N5ZZQGu5vj — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) December 27, 2020

Whoever wrote that is gonna get a “Fearless Journalist” award, aren’t they? — jigawatt (@jigawatt97) December 27, 2020

Acceptance speech: “You know, it’s never easy speaking truth to power …” — jigawatt (@jigawatt97) December 27, 2020

The next four years are gonna suck so hard. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) December 28, 2020

The fluffy pro-Dem propaganda from the mainstream media is going to be at epic levels.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

