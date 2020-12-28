https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/28/what-a-joke-wapo-perspective-on-kamala-harris-marriage-ushers-in-journalism-for-the-next-4-years/

The Washington Post has already demonstrated that they’re going to help carry Kamala Harris into the VP’s office on their shoulders while singing her praises, but the water carrying isn’t about to end any time soon:

Wow. Even North Korean State Media might tell the WaPo to dial it down a notch!

Color us not surprised.

The fluffy pro-Dem propaganda from the mainstream media is going to be at epic levels.

