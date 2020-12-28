https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/28/what-kind-of-society-is-this-nyt-spotlights-deranged-teen-who-set-out-to-teach-his-white-classmate-a-lesson-by-ruining-her-life/

If you’ve never heard of Jimmy Galligan, you’ve been missing out. He’s quite the social-media-savvy young man!

The New York Times recently wrote a lengthy article about the Leesburg, Virginia, student’s long crusade seeking social justice for white female classmate Mimi Groves’ use of the N-word in a video when she was 15 years old.

“Then came the backlash.”

It’s not necessarily the case that the New York Times is “celebrating” what happened to Mimi Groves (though they don’t seem like they’re in any hurry to point out that Jimmy Galligan is a garbage person).

But there’s no doubt that Jimmy Galligan is quite pleased with his actions:

One of Ms. Groves’s friends, who is Black, said Ms. Groves had personally apologized for the video long before it went viral. Once it did in June, the friend defended Ms. Groves online, prompting criticism from strangers and fellow students. “We’re supposed to educate people,” she wrote in a Snapchat post, “not ruin their lives all because you want to feel a sense of empowerment.”

For his role, Mr. Galligan said he had no regrets. “If I never posted that video, nothing would have ever happened,” he said. And because the internet never forgets, the clip will always be available to watch.

“I’m going to remind myself, you started something,” he said with satisfaction. “You taught someone a lesson.”

Galligan’s got so much to be proud of.

And that’s good enough to get him featured in the New York Times.

The New York Times is just striking while the iron’s hot. Cancel culture is where it’s at.

A deranged one.

It is indeed disgusting.

But, as disgusting as it is, it’s also extremely educational. Not just because it shines another spotlight on cancel culture, but because Jimmy Galligan will be able to look back on this someday having learned something.

He wanted to teach Mimi Groves a lesson. Wait til he gets a load of the lesson someone’s going to teach him.

