The first time I saw my name in the byline of an article, I was hooked. I was a sophomore in high school whose name was on BOTH top stories of the school newspaper. I didn’t know it was going to happen and it was actually a pretty big deal for an underclassman’s story to hit the front page. But twice? On my first stabs at journalism? My life path changed in an instance.

Fast-forward a few years (okay, so a few decades) and I am still happy with my choice to pursue journalism. What I’m not happy about is the state of journalism in America. I’ve been forced to convert from being an unbiased observer journaling history in real time to becoming an activist. I’m compelled to fight against the open floodgates of compromised journalists who make up the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex. There is no longer objective truth reported by the big media companies. There is only a narrative and an agenda. Both are driven by evil.

Does that mean I believe Jake Tapper, Chris Wallace, and the NY Times editorial board are evil? Not necessarily. Many are useful idiots who have been sold on the notion that they’re fighting for a greater good. Some are compromised through one of the three “B’s”: Bribed, Bullied, or Blackmailed. These are the ones who are beholden to the Chinese Communist Party, and there are a lot more of them than most people know. Then there are the rest who are stuck in toxic work environments and do not have the courage to speak out or break away. They know that the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex is a sham, but their careers supersede their sense of integrity.

Does that mean journalists on the right are not evil? Again, not necessarily. As has been exposed famously about Fox News, Washington Examiner, Drudge Report, Daily Caller, and others, they are “controlled opposition” at best. Of course, Drudge Report went full-leftist shortly after President Trump was elected and Fox News revealed their inherent leftism during and after the 2020 election. Just because a news outlet is “right-leaning” or claims to be “conservative” doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not engulfed by the Neo-Marxism that controls the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex.

The other challenge we’re faced with is that Big Tech and mainstream media have teamed up to form a ludicrous yet impenetrable wall of affirmation. This wall is made up of “fact-checkers” that help both Big Tech and mainstream media control the narrative by suppressing anything contrary while amplifying the things that support them. And yes, they are ludicrous. We’ve documented many examples of “fact-checks” that were flagrantly incorrect, but sometimes they delve into the land of lunacy. Case-in-point:

So where does that leave us? For starters, it’s imperative that patriots stop sharing articles and videos from the opposition. Fox News and Washington Examiner in particular still get an inordinate amount of shares from those who claim to support America, President Trump, and the Constitution. Most seem to be aware that Fox News is run by leftists, but many have either forgotten or never realized the Washington Examiner fought against President Trump before, during, and after the election. In fact, their entire editorial board called on President Trump to concede two weeks after the coup attempt. They are not our friends and we should not share them.

Be selective with what you share, particularly on social media. Some of the bigger sites seem to be acceptable such as Breitbart and The Gateway Pundit. Some of the midsized sites like NOQ Report, National File, and 100percentfedup are fighting the good fight. Many of the smaller, emerging sites can definitely use some help as they do their patriotic duty while not seeing the returns on their investments.

It’s no secret that we’re struggling financially. I made the decision before the coronavirus lockdowns began to utilize ad networks instead of seeking direct advertisers or sponsors. It seemed like the right move at the time with our traffic rising, but the lockdowns have changed the calculus. This is why we rely very heavily on donors. Until the economy returns to normal, we’re struggling to make it month-to-month. That’s the boat so many others are in as well.

One of the best ways patriots can actively participate in strengthening the “good guys” in media is to stop getting news from the wrong sources. Twitter and Facebook are often the main aggregators for many. Google and Apple hold their own share of the conversation. All of these send the bulk of their eyeballs to members of the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex. Instead of being simply a consumer of news presented to them by these aggregators, patriots should be turning the tables. Stop simply finding news on social media and start sharing reliable sources instead.

The best places we’ve found for discovering news that can then be shared on social media are the conservative aggregators. These all fill the void left by Drudge Report in 2016, and they all do it better that Drudge ever did. You’d be hard-pressed to find a Washington Post, Fox News, or Washington Examiner article here. For complete transparency, these are also the sites that send us the most traffic, listed in order of how much they send. Yes, sharing them is self-serving, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find value there.

An argument can be made that we’re entering a “post-truth society” phase in our nation. Some would say we’ve been there for a while, and I really can’t argue against it. Post-modernism was bad enough with the notion that there is no objective truth. But post-truthism takes it down an uglier path where there IS objective truth that is determined by the individual. We’re supposed to believe that this truth is unquestionable. If a man says he’s a woman, then we are labeled as bigots if we mention biology. If a gunshot wound victim is said to have died from COVID-19, anyone arguing against it is instantly reprimanded for not being a doctor. And if massive amounts of evidence of widespread voter fraud is “fact-checked” by Twitter and Facebook, then we must accept the fraudulent election and move on.

No. I refuse. I object and I will never adhere to the falsehoods that have enveloped our society. It is unfortunate that the self-proclaimed “arbiters of truth” in Big Tech and the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex wield so much influence over society’s mindshare. Then again, did we expect it to be any different? The writing has been on the wall for a while. The Bible told us this would happen as a great delusion spreads across the world. Our common sense told us we should have expected it with the rise of Neo-Marxism over the last two decades. We knew it was coming to this. At least we should have.

Now is the time to fight because if we do not, we won’t get another chance. The totalitarians who control the narrative are the same powers and principalities that are pushing the agenda. It is manifesting as The Great Reset, the new world order, or any of the other so-called “conspiracy theories” that are rapidly revealing themselves to be true.

I did not join those who have been warning about such things for a while. I am not a prepper. I don’t stand on a street corner holding a sign that reads, “The End is Nigh.” I remained rational as the world changed around me, and now I realize I was the fool all along. I thought I was doing the right thing by highlighting media bias for the last four years when I should have been declaring the media to be completely compromised. I thought I was being righteous by highlighting the destructive path of Cultural Marxism as if it was a path people may be traveling down soon. Now I realize they had already been up and down that path and are now nearly finished turning it into a 16-lane highway.

In short, I thought I was ahead of the curve when I was actually late to the party. But I’m here now. I will always remain skeptical until I have no reasons to be, but that skepticism will not hold me back from sharing anything that appears to be potentially real. If that makes me a conspiracy theorist, I’ll happily wear that label. We cannot continue to be reactionary. We need to go on the offensive and stop the evil in its infancy. As we’ve been taught by the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex, we cannot be lulled into complacency by the belief that truth will prevail. It will only be known if we make it so.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that whatever evil we thought was impossible before is almost certain to manifest today. Our nightmares aren’t becoming reality. They’re already here. So we must fight. Nobody else will.

