Vice President Mike Pence hasn’t traveled overseas during the entire China Coronavirus campaign. On January 6th, after overseeing the declaration of the winner of the 2020 election, Pence will jump on a flight overseas.

NBC New York reports today that after the vote on the electoral college pick for US President on January 6th, VP Pence will travel overseas:

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to travel overseas for the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic… …The Indiana Republican will depart the U.S. on Jan. 6 for a trip that will include stops in Bahrain, Israel and Poland, according to a government document obtained by NBC News. Pence will remain abroad through Jan. 11.

It’s unknown why the Vice President decided to travel at this time or if this is some indication of how he is going to act during the proceedings in Washington DC regarding the 2020 election.

If he approves the nomination of Joe Biden, he will go down as the greatest traitor in history. If Pence steps up and throws out the electoral votes in certain states where rampant fraud ensued, he will go down in history as one of the most courageous leaders of our generation.

America’s dilemma is whether Pence fully understands the record amount of fraud involved in the election and his ability to act appropriately to address it for the sake of the union.

