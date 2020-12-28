https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/woman-courage-say-millions-americans-thinking-done-covid-insanity/
Sane people are fed up with the insanity of COVID restrictions.
A woman confronted in a store for not wearing a mask says what millions of Americans are thinking:
I’m not saying COVID is not real, I am saying I’m not sick. I’m not sick and asymptomatic spread has shown to be a myth. So why am I treated like a sick person?
…This is a lie and everyone’s buying it… I am done. Tonight I reached a breaking point and I am done…
…I’m a healthy person. I’m not crazy. This is a psychosis, for everyone to put all this stuff on their face when they’re healthy is insanity.
I completely agree with this woman. Do you have the courage to be like her? pic.twitter.com/Y2Ukwth0RH
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 27, 2020
Cheers to the woman not wearing a mask in isle four.