https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/woman-courage-say-millions-americans-thinking-done-covid-insanity/

A woman confronted in a store for not wearing a mask says what millions of Americans are thinking:

I’m not saying COVID is not real, I am saying I’m not sick. I’m not sick and asymptomatic spread has shown to be a myth. So why am I treated like a sick person?

…This is a lie and everyone’s buying it… I am done. Tonight I reached a breaking point and I am done…

TRENDING: Mathematician Bobby Piton Finds More Than 500,000 Unique Last Names in Pennsylvania: ‘Sophisticated State Actor Was Able to Optimize Desired Outcome’

…I’m a healthy person. I’m not crazy. This is a psychosis, for everyone to put all this stuff on their face when they’re healthy is insanity.