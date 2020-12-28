http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/i1QoPQBKtNI/

Four people were arrested after a woman in Wentzville, Missouri, pulled a gun Saturday morning to stop alleged carjackers from taking her vehicle.

FOX 4 reports the woman was sitting in her car in a parking lot about 7:30 a.m. when she noticed four people nearby, one of which allegedly pulled a gun and demanded her vehicle.

The woman then pulled her own firearm “and refused to leave her vehicle,” causing the four individuals to flee.

The suspects were quickly captured by responding officers and were all minors identified as one 17-year-old, two 15-year-olds, and an 11-year-old. One of the 15-year-olds was allegedly armed.

St. Louis Today reports the 15-year-old who allegedly had a gun “faces pending charges of attempted robbery and armed criminal action.” The other three teens face “pending charges of conspiracy to commit robbery.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

