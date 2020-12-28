https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/28/wtf-is-this-u-n-womens-blueprint-for-2021-is-something-else/
For many, 2020 has been a long year for any number of issues, but now that it’s almost over, what does 2021 have in store? The “U.N. entity for gender equality & women’s empowerment” has a blueprint for what they want the year to bring. Welcome to Equiterra:
Can you imagine a 🌍 were gender equality is real?
We did! And we think it’s a pretty good blueprint for rebuilding in 2021.
Check it out 👉 https://t.co/XKU6QyGzbg pic.twitter.com/SoJ6bnpGAh
— UN Women (@UN_Women) December 27, 2020
Wow, there’s a lot of progressive utopia to unpack there!
I have a new favorite part of this image every time I look https://t.co/lPyUZ74NBf
— Griswold Family Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 28, 2020
-kid in a wheelchair playing soccer
-“Reresentation” Avenue
-random Dalmatian running around
— Griswold Family Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 28, 2020
I like Violence Free Alley.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 28, 2020
Putting the abortion clinic on Freedom Avenue was also a nice touch of irony, but at least they didn’t put it right next door to the child care center.
There is a lot here to make fun of but one interesting thing is that in their utopia no one creates, produces, or really does anything. It’s a mutual support group swollen to the size of a society.https://t.co/il5vCWU5YT
— Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) December 28, 2020
Why is everyone in a wheelchair??
— 🌲☃️Dave Gray☃️🌲 (@docgray81) December 28, 2020
not everyone survived the Glorious Gender Revolution unscathed
— Griswold Family Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 28, 2020
They must have terrible workplace safety in Equateria
— Literally An M551 Sheridan (@PhilthyPhil2012) December 28, 2020
Muh faves. pic.twitter.com/bZHZ7k4KeP
— Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) December 28, 2020
Wtf is this? https://t.co/1I7881VhO3 pic.twitter.com/MHcse8R5fJ
— Liv. (@LivDuChatelet) December 28, 2020
It’s Pat pic.twitter.com/86nFIRVaHp
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 28, 2020
I’m going to start a toxic male production facility the next town over.
— Jason (@cowdoggames) December 27, 2020
Why is tax payer money funding this marxist organisation? https://t.co/tPM2mAjHoa
— hannah_robbea (@HRobbea) December 27, 2020
This is literally the future that ‘progressives’ want.
Worth reading the actual article to see what the United Nations is planning for your kids’ futures…. https://t.co/elkSHc29lu
— Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) December 28, 2020
Even though it appears to be a complete joke, they’re 100 percent serious.