For many, 2020 has been a long year for any number of issues, but now that it’s almost over, what does 2021 have in store? The “U.N. entity for gender equality & women’s empowerment” has a blueprint for what they want the year to bring. Welcome to Equiterra:

Can you imagine a 🌍 were gender equality is real? We did! And we think it’s a pretty good blueprint for rebuilding in 2021. Check it out 👉 https://t.co/XKU6QyGzbg pic.twitter.com/SoJ6bnpGAh — UN Women (@UN_Women) December 27, 2020

Wow, there’s a lot of progressive utopia to unpack there!

I have a new favorite part of this image every time I look https://t.co/lPyUZ74NBf — Griswold Family Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 28, 2020

-kid in a wheelchair playing soccer

-“Reresentation” Avenue

-random Dalmatian running around — Griswold Family Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 28, 2020

I like Violence Free Alley. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 28, 2020

Putting the abortion clinic on Freedom Avenue was also a nice touch of irony, but at least they didn’t put it right next door to the child care center.

There is a lot here to make fun of but one interesting thing is that in their utopia no one creates, produces, or really does anything. It’s a mutual support group swollen to the size of a society.https://t.co/il5vCWU5YT — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) December 28, 2020

Why is everyone in a wheelchair?? — 🌲☃️Dave Gray☃️🌲 (@docgray81) December 28, 2020

not everyone survived the Glorious Gender Revolution unscathed — Griswold Family Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 28, 2020

They must have terrible workplace safety in Equateria — Literally An M551 Sheridan (@PhilthyPhil2012) December 28, 2020

It’s Pat pic.twitter.com/86nFIRVaHp — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 28, 2020

I’m going to start a toxic male production facility the next town over. — Jason (@cowdoggames) December 27, 2020

Why is tax payer money funding this marxist organisation? https://t.co/tPM2mAjHoa — hannah_robbea (@HRobbea) December 27, 2020

This is literally the future that ‘progressives’ want. Worth reading the actual article to see what the United Nations is planning for your kids’ futures…. https://t.co/elkSHc29lu — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) December 28, 2020

Even though it appears to be a complete joke, they’re 100 percent serious.

