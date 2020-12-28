https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/28/wtf-is-this-u-n-womens-blueprint-for-2021-is-something-else/

For many, 2020 has been a long year for any number of issues, but now that it’s almost over, what does 2021 have in store? The “U.N. entity for gender equality & women’s empowerment” has a blueprint for what they want the year to bring. Welcome to Equiterra:

Wow, there’s a lot of progressive utopia to unpack there!

Putting the abortion clinic on Freedom Avenue was also a nice touch of irony, but at least they didn’t put it right next door to the child care center.

Even though it appears to be a complete joke, they’re 100 percent serious.

