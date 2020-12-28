https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/28/yawn-jennifer-rubin-reveals-that-the-cornerstone-of-trump-supporters-beliefs-is-white-supremacy/

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin is holding on tight to her Trump Derangement Syndrome as long as she can; she’s been riding that wave so long we’re not sure what the “conservative” columnist is going to write about for the next four years, except to show her support for the Democrats. (By the way, she finally changed her Twitter bio from “conservative” to “NeverTrump, pro-democracy opinion writer.”

Rubin didn’t write this piece, but she’s extracted a quote from Dan Balz’s piece on what Trump supporters believe and clarified that it’s the definition of white supremacy.

As The Post’s Dan Balz writes, “For Trump supporters, cultural preservation of an America long dominated by a White, Christian majority remains a cornerstone of their beliefs.” That is the definition of White supremacyhttps://t.co/U4qoh6CdCI — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 28, 2020

The best part is that Balz was apparently trying to make the point that America isn’t hopelessly divided and that “we are not fated to remain this angry at each other.” Rubin thought she’d help that along by telling 74 million Trump supporters that the cornerstone of their belief system is white supremacy. That’ll bring unity.

This is just BS…a fallacy the left has convinced itself of. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) December 28, 2020

It’s weaponized disinformation, not a fallacy. — jubilee (@blindvibe) December 28, 2020

I’m unapologetically for the cultural preservation of America. — Kirk Patrick (@IPSCtraveler) December 28, 2020

Propping up that old white Catholic sure showed them. — Jon Runoff (@dustopian) December 28, 2020

At least Joe Biden’s not gonna put y’all back in chains, ’cause he knows poor kids can be just as bright and talented as white kids.

Opinion: “I’m racist so the people I hate must be too” — Bacon Von Mises (@ThePeoplesBacon) December 28, 2020

Um. Didn’t they gain minority voters? Dope 🤡 — The Frige (@MarcoSPQR1) December 28, 2020

He literally lost a percentage of white voters and gained in percentage with blacks, Latinos, and asians. — LaFerny (@Mulachi1) December 28, 2020

That’s counter to the evidence that Trump has gained strong support from minorities and the LGBTQ communities. Your premise that there are large numbers of people who desire white supremacy is a myth. — Random President Elect🖍 (@bob32ski) December 28, 2020

And you’re the definition of a racist.

White women like you telling minorities what’s wrong.

You’re what’s wrong lady. — Roof Korean (@RoofKorean7) December 28, 2020

Interesting… 🤔. Wonder how would you describe those Christians who are not white? — catdev8 (@CatDev8) December 28, 2020

You’re just a shill now for critical race theory and diet Marxism. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) December 28, 2020

What flavor is the kool aid? I like tropical punch but I’ve heard garbage generalizations is a good flavor too. — Dennis (@dgsalem09) December 28, 2020

Way to support a racist and religiously intolerant statement. — andy & the robots🤖 (@billybo90364749) December 28, 2020

I am not white and an immigrant. I strongly prefer to live in a Christian majority country. Otherwise I could have gone to Somalia or Sudan. Get you head examined, please. — Matt_Frisco – President-Elect (@Matt_frisco) December 28, 2020

Yes better to ignore and rewrite the inconvenient history of America and just pretend diversity is what built it. — Alonzo Thompson (@AlonzoT15018458) December 28, 2020

This is precisely why the real racists are on the Left. These people like Jennifer are so unbelievably evil and dangerous. — lincoln james (@lincoln89871402) December 28, 2020

The grossest, most divisive force to America and our institutions comes from the Left. No “both-sides” about it. https://t.co/cCyRAKv3SM — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) December 28, 2020

So let me get this straight- if we want to preserve our own cultural heritage, we’re white supremacists, but if we want to adopt anything from another culture, we’re guilty of cultural appropriation. What does that make you, exactly? — Jennifer Strope (@jdstrope) December 28, 2020

Not one white liberal has given up their job in the name of white supremacy 🤔 — Brandon Cee (@BrandonCee) December 28, 2020

But what about the unity?

Actually, I am very happy to go my own way and let you left-wing lunatics destroy yourselves. — James Hughes (@JamesHu63913347) December 28, 2020

Related:

Conservatives seem OK with the country splitting into the United States of Canada and Jesusland https://t.co/a4abqOJwzP — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 11, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

