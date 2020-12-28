https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fea9bb09cd48c07ede7193a
(HAARETZ) — Graffiti reading “good Jew dead Jew” and “murdering Jews we will hang you” were written on the gate of a Jewish cemetery near Madrid, Spain. The graffiti, featuring spelling mistakes in S…
Last week Fox News host Tucker Carlson exclusively obtained shocking bodycam footage of police responding to an altercation between Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock and his now ex-wif…
The Arizona GOP have demanded that Governor Doug Ducey order an early start to the legislative session in order to properly address election integrity….
(FOX NEWS) — President-elect Joe Biden says his transition teams have “encountered obstruction” from President Trump’s political leadership at the Defense Department and the Office of Management and …
Some 150 LAFD paramedics were trained on how to administer the vaccines, and they began the process of inoculating their colleagues on Monday….