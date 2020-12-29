https://mediarightnews.com/hillbilly-elegy-review/

Hillbilly Elegy has been making waves among critics and it’s also gaining interest among political circles. Coastal journalists had a public outcry, revealing their animosity towards rural perspectives that are often missing in D.C. communities.

However, audiences were more favorable to the film for its positive portrayal of the white working class. Centered around family drama, Hillbilly Elegy takes viewers through the childhood of J.D. Vance, author of the best-selling book which the movie is based on. He describes his rust belt roots where he started his journey to bringing his Appalachian background into the academic world.

The backlash from academics stemmed from their unfamiliarity with the distinctive culture that has existed in the Appalachian region for generations, revealing their blindspot when discussing the United States as a whole. Many critics were quick to respond stating that framing the white working class as victims is unacceptable by metropolitan standards. Others on the left were curious enough to give the film a chance, especially the director Ron Howard who holds liberal socio-political views yet relates to the family drama on a personal level.

The idea of Howard giving the working class space to breathe in an industry that wants complete control of historical narratives is a threat to the media consensus. Humanizing middle Americans is out of step with the black and white view of poverty. The oppressed class have already been labeled and only exist in inner cities. However, this story gives a key demographic a voice.

Vance is a great case study of someone climbing the social ladder without losing his roots and brings that insight into the academic community.

Ironically, the city-based writers disregarding Vance’s perspective perfectly vindicticate the points he makes in the book. Touting their concern for emboldening Trump’s voter demographic might give them some hope and optimism.

Hillbilly Elegy speaks truth to power after being outnumbered in journalism and media fields, now they are forced to hear Vance’s side of the story being promoted by the same industry that is usually holding him back.