https://www.dailywire.com/news/alec-baldwin-snaps-on-critics-after-wife-hilaria-admits-name-is-hillary-from-boston

Actor and liberal politico Alec Baldwin told an Instagram follower to “go f*** yourself” on Monday after they criticized a post from the actor defending his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, for apparently embellishing her Spanish ties.

Hilaria acknowledged over the weekend that her name is Hillary, telling her social media followers that it’s not a big deal that she has “two version” of her name with some “different letters.” She also addressed her fluctuating Spanish accent and stated that she was born in Boston, which is apparently contrary to her agency’s bio that has since been modified to scrub her birthplace.

In a post defending Hilaria, Baldwin published an image of a Mark Twain quote about the truth: “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.”

One person commented on the post, “Like your wife being Spanish when she lived in Massachusetts her entire life? I take it her accent is fake as well? FRAUDS!”

Baldwin, according to The New York Post’s Page Six, responded, “Go f*** yourself.”

Another critic commented on the post: “She wanted to reinvent herself – so what ? Isnt [sic] America all about that ? Just please stop insulting people who can see clear facts. Non [sic] of her parents is Spanish. She is not Spanish,” read the comment. “She admires and loves Spain so much that she reinveted [sic] herself as a Spanish woman while many were hiding fact that they are Latino. So there are many ways to defend this – saying that facts are not facts is not one.”

“She was born in Boston but grew up in Spain. You got it?” a clearly irritated Baldwin responded.

Over the weekend, Hilaria responded to a viral Twitter thread posted last week that accused her of impersonating “a Spanish person.”

“You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person,” the first tweet says. A string of tweets from the user, @lenibriscoe, show videos of Hilaria with a more pronounced Spanish accent in two videos, and a video where the accent is not detectable. For example, in one video, Hilaria asks how to say the word “cucumber” in English. In another post, @lenibriscoe published a screenshot of an apparent review of Hilaria’s podcast, reading, “I know Hilary Hayward-Thomas from the Cambridge School of Weston in MA. She didn’t have an accent then and didn’t change her name to Hilaria. Because she’s not Spanish! So please stop using an accent in this podcast and interrupting your guests.”

“I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture,” Hilaria posted to Instagram on Sunday. “This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking— I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home—Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

In 2018, however, Baldwin told Hola! magazine that she was “born in Spain” and raising her children to speak her “native language, Spanish,” Page Six reported.

Moreover, Hilaria’s official agency biography stated, “Baldwin was born in Mallorca, Spain and raised in Boston, Massachusetts.” Earlier this week, the bio was changed: “The new, shortened section now only references her work and television appearances, with no mention of where she was born or raised,” Page Six reported. “The change appears to have been made sometime between Monday and Tuesday — just after Baldwin was accused of having faked her Spanish accent and heritage for years.”

Related: ‘Impersonates A Spanish Person’: Alec Baldwin Wife Hilaria Addresses Controversy Over Accent, Spanish Culture

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

