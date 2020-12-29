https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/29/alexander-vindman-upset-that-the-military-hasnt-properly-supported-him-since-his-impeachment-testimony/

There are plenty of people in the comments to this tweet hoping that President Joe Biden will make things right with Alexander Vindman — sorry, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — after the military didn’t support him at all after his appearance at President Trump’s impeachment trial. CNN had Vindman on so he could whine to Erin Burnett. We’re not sure what compelled CNN to drag Vindman out of obscurity; in July he announced his retirement, blaming the White House for a campaign of bullying and intimidation.

Ret. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says the military hasn’t properly supported him following his testimony in Pres. Trump’s impeachment trial. “No, they haven’t… At no point did any senior leader, civilian or military… indicate that I was still in good standing in the military.” pic.twitter.com/ghRRC3dNCK — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) December 29, 2020

Should have taken the Ukraine’s offer for the Supreme Commander, or whatever they call it. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 29, 2020

He bypassed all the rules for chain of command and can’t figure out why the military has not supported him. He’s not smart enough to be a bellhop. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 29, 2020

Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter landed on the same three letters.

They dragged guys like him back in the day. — matthew murphy (@MurphintheSurf) December 29, 2020

No one affirmed him, boo hoo… Glad that sissy vacated the space. — Doctor EJ (@pharmacy_trader) December 29, 2020

All he needs is a hug Kurt. Come on, show your sensitive side! — Vago (@travelamigo) December 29, 2020

I thought people like Vindmann were supposed to get hazed out over time. How do they keep getting promoted? — Sam Shepherd (@SamShep52955220) December 29, 2020

Poor baby. What did he want to happen? Did he expect his CO to come give him a hug? — Old Tom Morris (@OldTom_Morris) December 29, 2020

Dude cannot have passed the height/weight standard. — Fryolator (@Fryolator1) December 29, 2020

He looks like the only thing he could wreck is a buffet. Get your pasty doughboi ass outta here Vindman, you served your purpose and you’re not wanted anymore — 𓄂⃤Del Real (@freundchen_) December 29, 2020

That landwhale should be bumped down to Butter Bar, a rank fitting of his body type. — Shane, CEO of FangBang Swalwell Gas Co. (@SSG_Shane) December 29, 2020

Still too generous. Maybe corporal . — kc9mai (@TBognar) December 29, 2020

Maybe because he IS NOT in good standing with the military. But that would be way too obvious for a nutjob like him — San Soo Guy (@Idahoguy74) December 29, 2020

Because he’s not in good standing, and you like him, this is newsworthy? No it is not, he failed in his one job. Oh, so did you. — gillian 🇺🇸 geeyon (@gillianbdoll) December 29, 2020

Suckers and losers — PhyllisL (@Phyllis25920192) December 29, 2020

Fuck that Pillsbury Doughboy-looking piece of shit. — President-Elect Bert Gorllewin (@BGorllewin) December 29, 2020

Its amazing how many libs on that string absolutely LOVE the military……when they disobey lawful orders and leak classified information — Tis the season to Choominati fa-la-la-la-la (@formeret) December 29, 2020

Vindman thinks he knows more than anyone. He knew more than his boss & everyone he reported to. I bet money he was the boy that tattled on his friends & classmates & got mad when he didn’t get his way. — Michele (@LSUFaninAL) December 29, 2020

Well, he did have a pledge pin on his uniform. pic.twitter.com/6oMaPa4Ukx — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) December 29, 2020

Maybe he should cheer up:

The Pritzker family (yes, Gov Pritzker) runs the Pritzker Military Library in Chicago, a great resource and facility for military history enthusiasts. They just announced that they sponsored a two year fellowship for Vindman to research, tour and write military history…🤢 — Bren L (@BLongLCDRRet) December 29, 2020

Related:

