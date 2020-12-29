https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/29/alexander-vindman-upset-that-the-military-hasnt-properly-supported-him-since-his-impeachment-testimony/

There are plenty of people in the comments to this tweet hoping that President Joe Biden will make things right with Alexander Vindman — sorry, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — after the military didn’t support him at all after his appearance at President Trump’s impeachment trial. CNN had Vindman on so he could whine to Erin Burnett. We’re not sure what compelled CNN to drag Vindman out of obscurity; in July he announced his retirement, blaming the White House for a campaign of bullying and intimidation.

Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter landed on the same three letters.

Maybe he should cheer up:

