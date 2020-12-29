https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/29/alyssa-milano-really-needs-you-to-understand-that-a-mask-will-protect-you-more-than-an-ar-15-will/

Wearing a mask when out in public near other people is the courteous thing to do. We’re in the middle of a pandemic, after all, and it’s good to take measures to help protect the people around us.

That said, Alyssa Milano’s pro-mask argument could’ve used some workshopping before she decided to unleash it upon the world:

Anti-maskers are the same people who think they need an AR-15 for “protection”. LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK: A MASK WILL PROTECT YOU *MORE* THAN AN AR-15 WILL. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2020

Unfortunately for Alyssa, SHOUTING DOES NOT MAKE HER SOUND ANY LESS STUPID.

Don’t try to reply directly to Alyssa, though, as she’s blocked people she doesn’t follow from replying.

Step 1: write something absurdly stupid.

Step 2: limit replies so people can’t tell you what a stupid thing you wrote. https://t.co/BLY6bqeDKP — Chris McKeever (@TheRealMcKeever) December 29, 2020

So weird that she’d do that.

*sees rabid coyote in his yard* “Let me get my mask!” https://t.co/6OwRa5HWWO — RBe (@RBPundit) December 29, 2020

When I need to defend myself, I just pull out my face mask and that usually scares them away https://t.co/rTp13Qu8vA — Petite Nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) December 29, 2020

If I’m really serious, I bring out the N95 and then it’s all over — Petite Nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) December 29, 2020

Watch out!

Think Alyssa ever gets tired of having her heart blessed?

She should know. She’s super smart about this kind of thing. https://t.co/Ojfrree7K4 pic.twitter.com/9H9HqMkhSU — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 29, 2020

Classic Alyssa Milano.

Uh, they could theoretically both protect you against different things. Is there a reason you think these two things are mutually exclusive? Or related in any logical way at all? https://t.co/0uxxxzRZVm — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) December 29, 2020

Many strawmen were murdered by this tweet https://t.co/ZplFrH0YKJ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 29, 2020

N-95s don’t protect women from rape. AR-15s do. LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK. https://t.co/eYNd7qCQAU — Redheaded Liberty (@TRHLofficial) December 29, 2020

Surely I’m not the only person in America who believes wearing a mask helps reduce virus spread and firearms protect from those who wish you harm… https://t.co/sZ8f49st6W — Kimberly Ross 🎄 (@SouthernKeeks) December 29, 2020

I cannot kill an intruder with a mask. I can kill an intruder with an AR-15. Thanks for playing. We have this lovely dunce cap as a parting gift. https://t.co/hXgsegdo65 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 29, 2020

When someone tried breaking into my house in the Philly burbs the cops told me to buy a gun I have no issue wearing a mask, at all I also have many guns Alyssa is a bad person https://t.co/mlh7hNgeWm — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 29, 2020

