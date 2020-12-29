https://www.oann.com/analyst-finds-irregularities-in-pa-voter-registry/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=analyst-finds-irregularities-in-pa-voter-registry

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:07 AM PT – Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Further irregularities in the November election have been brought to light as analysts continue to sift through voter data. In a series of recent tweets, mathematician and financial analyst Bobby Piton shared his results from analyzing voter registrations in Pennsylvania.

His first finding showed a stark difference between votes cast, counted and expected in the keystone state. According to county records, 6,962,607 votes were cast, while only 6,931,060 were officially counted.

While the difference could be attributed to ballots being thrown out due to typical errors, Piton said what cannot be explained is the fact that according to the State Department, there were only 6,760,230 voters who punched a ballot. The number of inexplicable votes, 170,000 to 202,000, covers more than enough votes to flip the state red.

In another data check, Piton found more than 520,000 Pennsylvania voters had unique last names, meaning there was no family, at any level, related to the voter in the state.

The Honorable @POTUS @realDonaldTrump

I have some absolutely Stunning News to report regarding PA. I examined just over 9,008,753 records and have identified 521,879 unique Last Names. 245,033 or just under 47% of the total Last Names in PA only belong to 1 and only 1 person! — BobbyPiton (@BobbyPiton3) December 27, 2020

The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2010 report found there are nearly 4,000,000 unique last names in the entire country. This means, according to Piton’s math, in order for the purported results to be accurate, more than 13 percent of all unique names in the U.S. would have to be contained in a state that has less than four percent of the entire country’s population. This is statistically improbable.

Piton went on to explain the last names phenomena extended to numerous battleground states, including Georgia and Arizona. He said the evidence has shown the data was likely managed by a “sophisticated state entity” to ensure a desired election outcome.

He ended his report by saying he has a “strong feeling” Pennsylvania will flip red by this Thursday, with the remaining states “falling like dominoes.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

