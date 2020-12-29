https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/another-reason-trump-won-landslide/

I’ll give you another reason President Donald J. Trump won in a landslide reelection fight against Hapless Joe Biden.

He was easily the most admired man in an annual poll by Gallup.

How does this qualify him?

First of all, you have to know that the Gallup poll is statistically biased toward Democrats. That’s been known for years – and yet Trump won, easily.

Want to know where Joe Biden finished?

A distant third with just 6% of Americans naming him the most admired man.

Can you believe that difference? Is there any way Biden could have surpassed Trump in the record-breaking election? It defies reason. And guess who came in second in the poll: Barack Obama – by a lot over third-place Joe. Obama was named most admired by 15% of those polled.

Trump tied Obama for the honor last year.

And remember, this is a stacked poll. We’re supposed to believe Trump lost the election to Biden in a year few people were even thinking of Joe as the leader of his party. And we’re supposed to believe that Biden got millions more votes than Trump when it is Trump who is the most loved American leader of his age.

President Trump displaces Obama after a 12-year run on top – the longest since Dwight Eisenhower’s reign.

And guess who was the most admired woman. Do you suppose it was Dr. Jill Biden? Nope. She didn’t even show up in the running.

Here was where the woman claiming the mantle of first lady stands:

Michelle Obama 10%

Kamala Harris 6%

Melania Trump 4%

Oprah Winfrey 3%

Angela Merkel 2%

Hillary Clinton 2%

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 2%

Queen Elizabeth II 2%

Amy Coney Barrett 1%

Greta Thunberg 1%

Yes, that’s Greta Thunberg.

And still no votes for Jill Biden.

Gallup notes: “Several other women were named by 1 percent of Americans, including singer Dolly Parton, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, actress Betty White and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. These women did not make the top 10 because they had fewer total mentions than Barrett and Thunberg.”

Notably, Kamala had 6% of the vote, as much as Joe Biden claimed! Still second banana to Michelle O, however.

Even Gallup made a bid for “explaining” how this happened.

“When the sitting president is not the top choice, it is usually because he is unpopular politically,” the pollmasters explained. “That was the case in 2017 and 2018 when Trump had 36 percent and 40 percent approval ratings, respectively, and finished second to Obama as most admired man. Even though Trump is similarly unpopular now – 39 percent approve of his performance – his dominant performance among Republicans, contrasted with Democrats splitting their choices among multiple public figures, pushes him to the top of the 2020 most admired man list.”

Again, take that with a grain of salt – as well as a lengthy explanation.

“Forty-eight percent of Republicans name Trump this year, with no other public figure receiving more than 2 percent of Republicans’ votes,” the Gallup Organization said.

Obama, not Biden, was the top choice among Democrats. Dr. Anthony Fauci also was named by Dems.

So, who was the third-place winner as most admired woman? First lady Melania Trump, as one would expect in a wildly biased poll – though not nearly as rigged as the national presidential election.

Donald J. Trump is the most admired man in America. We saw in the campaign that he had become the most LOVED man in America.

Then how could he have lost an honest election?

