As we approach the end of the year, countless towns across America look fundamentally different. Small businesses nationwide are being forced to their knees by government mandated lockdowns, with many closing for good and others likely never to recover.

With no country in the world demonstrating an effective strategy for “handling” the COVID-19 pandemic, American politicians seem to be limited to just two actions. The first is to continue to squeeze the life out of small businesses as they demand further lockdowns and other forms of societal control. The second is to attempt to quell the fires of economic collapse with financial stimulus packages.

During such times, we are reminded in no uncertain terms just how inept and ineffective the faceless members of “big government” truly are. In many ways, various state and local governments are responsible for the damage done to small businesses. After all, why are economies flourishing in some states while they implode in others? Either the COVID-19 virus is unable to cross state lines, or contrasting policy has an impact.

However, despite the fact that our elected officials bear responsibility for much of the damage we are witnessing, they often present themselves as the only solution, creating an inescapable cycle of political failure as they spend our money to bail themselves out.

This form of reliance on government is inherently antithetical to foundational American principles. This is a country of pioneers who create for themselves and their communities, not a fearful flock of subservient subjects who abdicate all responsibility and power to others.

Even now, during one of the most challenging times in modern history, this American desire shines through. Dave Portnoy, founder and president of Barstool Sports, epitomizes this unique American characteristic. Earlier this month, he announced to his 1.9 million Twitter followers that he was launching “The Barstool Fund,” explaining that they “will try to help as many people as we can.”

Introducing The Barstool Fund If you are a small business that needs help staying in business because of covid email us your story to barstoolfund@barstoolsports.com. We will try to help as many people as we can. pic.twitter.com/9BS8HeyHaq — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 17, 2020

According to The Barstool Fund’s website, Portnoy has raised almost $9 million, with over 76,000 supporters, providing support for 36 businesses.

Kevin Redden, who owns Pony Express Cleaners in Scottsdale, Arizona, was one of these businesses who received financial support from Portnoy’s fund. Redden said that “the world was lifted off my shoulders.”

MUST WATCH – Pony Express Cleaners tells their dad that the #Barstoolfund will be there for them. This is why we are doing this. This is why I’m shaking down the internet. Thanks to everybody who is donating and letting us help. https://t.co/yX2RzHQmP2 pic.twitter.com/vqO99nsG5E — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 25, 2020

Those who have donated to the fund include UFC president Dana White, YaynerSports’ Gary Vaynerchuck, and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment Michael Rapino.

Despite the partisan cynicism which presents America as evil, selfish, or broken, we are constantly reminded by people like Dave Portnoy that the United States is both wonderful and unique. Even while our government entities pontificate as they vie for political leverage on the backs of struggling citizens, there are some among us who cut through the partisan and bureaucratic nonsense.

True patriots who identify a problem and — rather than seeking to twist it to their advantage — take responsibility, roll up their sleeves, and build a solution.

Portnoy has shown us that we don’t need to rely on our government. Instead, we need to rely on ourselves and each other.

