Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is threatening to filibuster in the Senate “until we get a vote on legislation to provide a $2,000 direct payment to the working class.”

In a bipartisan vote joined by dozens of Republicans on Monday, the Democrat-controlled House passed a bill to increase the amount of direct payments to Americans struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic from $600 to $2,000.

“The House passed a $2,000 direct payment for working people. Now it’s the Senate’s turn,” Sanders said, calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to take action.

“If McConnell doesn’t agree to an up or down vote to provide the working people of our country a $2,000 direct payment, Congress will not be going home for New Year’s Eve. Let’s do our job,” Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Sanders tweeted that McConnell wants to “head home for the New Year,” but he added, “I’m going to object until we get a vote on legislation to provide a $2,000 direct payment to the working class.”

In a later post, Sanders wrote: “84% of Democrats want the Senate to pass a $2,000 direct payment. 73% of Republicans want the Senate to pass a $2,000 direct payment. 74% of Independents want the Senate to pass a $2,000 direct payment. The House approved a $2,000 direct payment. Let the Senate vote, Mitch!”

Sanders, who ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, first proposed $2,000 stimulus checks in the spring and was joined by liberal Democrats in the Senate. In an unusual alignment, President Donald Trump is also calling for $2,000 checks to Americans struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

While McConnell has not commented on the $2,000 payments, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he will call for a vote on the larger stimulus checks on Tuesday.

“Following the strong bipartisan vote in the House, tomorrow I will move to pass the legislation in the Senate to quickly deliver Americans with $2,000 emergency checks,” Schumer said. “Every Senate Democrat is for this much-needed increase in emergency financial relief, which can be approved tomorrow if no Republican blocks it – there is no good reason for Senate Republicans to stand in the way.”

Some Republicans in the Senate appear ready to support the larger checks.

“I share many of my colleagues’ concern about the long-term effects of additional spending, but we cannot ignore the fact that millions of working class families across the nation are still in dire need of relief,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said. “Congress should quickly pass legislation to increase direct payments to Americans to $2,000.”

The House on Monday passed in a 275-134 vote, with 44 Republicans voting in favor. Under the legislation, eligible adults and children would receive $2,000, with individuals who make up to $75,000 and married couples with incomes twice that getting the full amount. The relief checks would decrease above those thresholds.

Adult dependents, such as college students, disabled adults, and elderly relatives, would also be eligible for the $2,000 payments.

