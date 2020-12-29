https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/bible-stories-the-complete-2020-saga-parody

Steven Crowder and his crew offer a modern take on Bible stories. These stories have been hand-crafted by Crowder’s researchers to be as accurate as possible.

The saga begins with Adam and Eve and the forbidden fruit, but with a modern twist. This time, Adam tells Eve she is not allowed to eat the forbidden fruit, which triggers Eve. Eve transforms into a hostile feminist and accuses Adam of mansplaining.

Sit back and enjoy watching “Bible Stories: The Complete Saga” in glorious 4K.

