https://nationalfile.com/biden-taps-climate-czar-who-previously-presided-over-millions-of-gallons-of-pollutants-pouring-into-pristine-river/
About The Author
Related Posts
Brit Hume Crushes Leftist Rag TIME Magazine’s Sudden Call for ‘Healing’
November 11, 2020
Wisconsin Recount: Out of 176 Recount Workers, Only 58 are Republican
November 19, 2020
Buck Sexton: Nevada Voter Fraud Evidence Revealed
December 1, 2020
How to Steal an Election
November 12, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy