Bill O’Reilly told Glenn Beck that the mainstream media’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election was — and continues to be — “disgusting.” He said he doesn’t think the media even wants to know what really happened in November, and he believes the partnership between the media and the far left poses a “danger to the republic.”

