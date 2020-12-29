https://www.dailywire.com/news/british-tabloid-apologizes-to-prince-harry-for-false-reporting

British tabloid Mail on Sunday has apologized to Prince Harry for falsely reporting in October that he had turned his back on the Royal Marines.

In a note published on Sunday, the Mail on Sunday said Prince Harry has maintained his connection to the military and never turned his back.

“An article on 25 October 2020 reported that Prince Harry had been accused by a top general of turning his back on the Royal Marines since withdrawing from his military roles in March and that, in an apparent snub to the Armed Forces, he had failed to reply to a letter from Lord Dannatt, a former Chief of the General Staff,” the statement said.

“We now understand that Harry has been in contact in a private capacity with individuals in the military including in the Royal Marines to offer informal support since March and that whilst he did not initially receive the letter from Lord Dannatt referred to in the article due to administrative issues he has since replied on becoming aware of it,” it continued.

The Mail on Sunday then apologized to Prince Harry and pledged to make a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation. According to Fox News, the Invictus Games “are a competition series similar to the Olympics, held for disabled veterans. They were created by the Duke of Sussex.”

In late-March of this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked into high gear, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially ended their roles as senior members of the Royal Family in order to carve out a “progressive role” in the institution. In a statement, the pair said they will consider how best to contribute to this “global shift.”

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute,” said the couple. “While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world.”

Nearly one month later, the couple released a strongly-worded letter to the editors of the U.K.’s biggest tabloids – the Sun, the Mirror, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express – denouncing the publications for pushing false stories about their lives and asserting that they will no longer “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion.”

“Please note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet,” the letter read. ”There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see.”

“This policy is not about avoiding criticism,” it continued. “It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie.”

