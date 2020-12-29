https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/burgess-owens-biden-squad-pelosi/2020/12/29/id/1003500

President-elect Joe Biden is a “shell” of the person he was 40 years ago, and progressives will have “more of an impact” on him than they might have had, Rep.-elect Burgess Owens said Tuesday.

“When you say progressive, that means socialist,” the Utah Republican and former NFL star said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “For anybody who’s listening to Joe Biden, he’s not the guy that people remember him from 40 years ago. He’s a shell. Being that kind of leader, if we will call him that, the progressives will have more of an impact. That’s why it’s so important … we have a team that is coming that can truly stand up against (that.)”

Owens also talked about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chances of reelection to her leadership seat, after two incoming progressive lawmakers haven’t answered about whether they’ll vote for her. “Let me define what the hard left means, Marxism and Socialism, it can be said and one word, it’s about power,” said Owens. “These guys love power. No shame. The only thing unifying (them) over the last four years was President (Donald) Trump.”

But, he said he expects Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other “squad” members to have a “free fall” without their unifying factor.

“These guys will start going at each other,” said Owens. “I’ve no doubt about that. At the same time, I’m so thankful the American people put us in the position where now we can hone in some of the stuff.”

“We will have a chance to really educate ourselves, to really speak large,” said Owens.

