https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2020/12/29/store-owner-confronts-health-department-worker-with-harsh-realities-after-trying-to-shut-his-business-down-n301238
About The Author
Related Posts
FBI Exploring New Theory About Nashville Bomber and 'Person of Interest' Gave Away Home Last Month
December 27, 2020
Is There Anything We Can Read Into The Supreme Court's Order Dismissing Texas' Complaint?
December 12, 2020
BREAKING: Police Confirm Who Nashville Bomber Was, DNA Results In on Human Remains
December 27, 2020
When Will the Fat Lady Sing?
December 14, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy