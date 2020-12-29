https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/29/carol-roths-receipt-filled-thread-explains-why-people-are-so-reluctant-to-trust-experts-the-govt-or-the-media-on-covid19/

CNN is busy trying to make Marco Rubio look like a villain for calling out Dr. Anthony Fauci’s numerous contradictions throughout the COVID19 pandemic, but the truth is that Fauci has given Rubio — and many others — some pretty valid reasons to question him.

And if firefighters aren’t going to dig further into those reasons, well, Carol Roth sure as hell will:

Thread/

Why do people not trust “experts”, the govt or the media? Here’s a little bit on what happened around masks. While some will say the science changed or the information changed, it did not. The politics changed (as admitted in the

thread)… — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

Let’s join her for a stroll down Memory Lane:

First, studies back to 2007 recommended mask wearing as protocol for similar respiratory viruses. This was known by “experts”. https://t.co/ANy5bWyhhI; https://t.co/XqlwDQtRrW; https://t.co/Gu8dyfdtTl — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

Here’s what we were told.

February 2020, people were buying masks on their own. The US Surgeon general said to STOPhttps://t.co/odJWDswpEf — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

February 2020, Wapo- “How to prepare for coronavirus in the U.S. (Spoiler: Not sick? No need to buy any masks.)” (you may need to scroll the thread to see tweet)https://t.co/XwghxRIuzs — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

February 2020, CNN “There’s been a run of surgical masks in the US because of the coronavirus scare. You don’t need them, physicians say.”https://t.co/Q5xiN6GqMd — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

CNN again “Masks can’t stop the coronavirus in the US, but hysteria has led to bulk-buying and price-gouging” https://t.co/idJNamh6IB — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

MSNBC: “Frequent hand-washing, not wearing a face mask, is the most important step the public can take to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the WHO says.” https://t.co/boKlc8039T — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

March- Masks can be hurtful! CNN: “Masks may actually increase your coronavirus risk if worn improperly, surgeon general warns.” https://t.co/4snZOJ8Kn3 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

WaPo- Epidemiology experts said the most important aspect of preparedness costs nothing at all — calm. (you may need to scroll the thread to see tweet)https://t.co/gWVGU0mgmf — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

WaPo – If you’re not already sick and you’re not a health-care worker, you don’t need to wear a mask. And you certainly don’t need to buy every box your local pharmacy has in stock. (you may need to scroll the thread to see tweet)https://t.co/tiJyPf3HrC — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

House Rep Eric Swalwell “stop wearing masks #coronavirus” https://t.co/QTAQBsbtvH — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

Ah, yes. A classic.

End of March- NBC News criticizes the President for being fixated on masks and arguing with experts who said not to wear them…https://t.co/KpuXtB4jYV pic.twitter.com/Om3DBWmHyU — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

ABC News tweeted, “There is little benefit to wearing a surgical type mask, and may even put you at greater risk for spreading infection, infectious disease doctors told ABC News.” https://t.co/EeCL1OXa9x — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

The CDC changed their position early April. Outlets say *that* was political. Daily Beast: https://t.co/Hy6RpzzBzU — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

June & July 2020, Dr. Fauci himself admitted that the public was intentionally misled for months because of a concern of limited resources supplies for medical professionals. https://t.co/EE15EIf4uf; https://t.co/SToGCTEG7X — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

Fast forward to December, Fauci moves the goalposts on herd immunity: https://t.co/VVnaUdIoN0 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

Fauci admitted to it!

And whether the media like it or not, that has consequences.

The moral of the story is stop holding these people up as heroes, be skeptical, do your own research, and cut people slack for “not following experts” who consistently and intentionally misled them. The science didn’t change. The politics did. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2020

