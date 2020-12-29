http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IQE7VWZPPsQ/

President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to end a series of United States cooperative asylum agreements with Central America will spur “waves” of illegal immigration to the southern border, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Chief Mark Morgan says.

As Breitbart News reported, Joe Biden is planning to tear down President Donald Trump’s legal wall that he has built through U.S. agreements with Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador that have helped stem illegal immigration at the southern border and allow federal immigration officials to quickly return border crossers to their native countries.

Specifically, Biden’s advisers have suggested that they will eliminate U.S. agreements with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador in the middle of the Chinese coronavirus crisis, risking a flood of Central American illegal immigration to the southern border.

In statements, Morgan warned that eliminating the agreements will lead to “waves of attempted illegal entries” similar to illegal immigration levels the U.S. saw in 2019.

Notably, Morgan said the U.S. agreements with Central America are critical to “protect the American homeland from uncontrolled mass migration during a global pandemic…”

Our collaborative approach with our partner countries will protect the American homeland from uncontrolled mass migration during a global pandemic while also allowing migrating Central Americans a safe place to seek protection closer to their homes. https://t.co/VqJgIjOUqa — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) December 29, 2020

Biden’s advisers are also looking to end the Center for Disease Control’s Title 42 order and Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which ensures that federal immigration officials can return border crossers to their native countries within hours and forces Mexico to house asylum applicants so they are not released into the interior of the U.S.

As Breitbart News reported, more than 67,000 border crossers were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in November — more than double the roughly 33,500 who were apprehended in November 2019. About 58,500 of those arrested last month were single adults, while nearly 4,500 were Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs).

In the first two months of fiscal year 2021, for instance, close to 135,000 border crossers were apprehended by Border Patrol. This accounts for a seven-year apprehension high during these months.

