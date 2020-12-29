https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/chinas-economy-grow-8-2-2021-10-years/

(NIKKEI) — HONG KONG — China’s economy is forecast to expand 8.2% in 2021, the highest growth since 2012, according to a survey of 35 economists by Nikkei and Nikkei Quick News.

Despite the continued strong recovery from its pandemic slump, corporate defaults remain a major downside risk to the world’s second-largest economy.

Most economists expect U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s administration will take a more predictable and less confrontational approach towards China — which could give a short-term boost to the Chinese recovery.

