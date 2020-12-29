http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Vs1KHkUiPSU/

Actress Lori Loughlin was released from a California prison on Monday morning, concluding her sentence for crimes she committed in connection with the “Varsity Blues” college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin and her husband reportedly paid $500,000 in a scheme to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California.

According to a report by People, Lori Loughlin was released from a federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, on Monday morning after a two-month jail sentence. Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the scandal.

Loughlin spent nearly two months behind bars as a result of her alleged decision to bribe officials associated with the University of Southern California. Loughlin and her husband reportedly paid $500,000 to have their daughters admitted to USC. As part of the scheme, Loughlin had her daughters pose as crew athletes even though neither had ever rowed competitively.

An anonymous source told People magazine that Loughlin’s experience in prison was largely unremarkable. “She was a little weepy on her first night there, but she pulled herself together quickly,” People‘s source said. “She hasn’t had any specific problems. No one is bullying her.”

One of Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, recently called herself the “poster child of white privilege.” Giannulli added, “When all this first happened and it became public, I remember thinking ‘how are people mad about this?’ In the bubble I grew up in, I didn’t know so much outside of it. And a lot of kids in that bubble, their parents were donating to schools and doing stuff … So many advantages.”

Loughlin was just one of many high-profile parents that became caught up in the scandal. Breitbart News reported in October 2019 that actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in jail over her role in the college bribery scandal. “I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges, and universities who have been impacted by my actions,” Huffman said at the time. “I am sorry to my daughter, Sophia, my daughter, Georgia, and my husband, Bill. I have betrayed them all.”

