https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/congressman-elect-luke-letlow-passes-away-covid-41-louisiana-republican-sworn-next-week/

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow (R-LA) passed away Tuesday from the COVID-19 China coronavirus according to his campaign manager Andrew Bautsch. Letlow, 41, was due to be sworn in next week in Washington, D.C. as part of the 117th Congress after winning a runoff election on December 5.

Letlow announced on December 18 he had tested positive for the virus. He is survived by his wife Julia and two children.

Thank you to everyone for your kind words and prayers. I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m at home resting, following all CDC guidelines, quarantine protocols, and the recommendations of my doctors. — Luke Letlow (@LukeLetlow) December 18, 2020

Statement by Andrew Bautsch (via WDSU-TV):

“Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, 41, passed away this evening at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport due to complications from COVID-19. “Letlow was admitted into a Monroe Hospital on December 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus and was transferred to Ochsner-LSU Health on Tuesday, December 22, and placed in intensive care. “Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, Phd., and two young children. “The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. “A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.”

Julia Letlow had posted a statement to Facebook on Sunday:

Thank you to everyone for your continued prayers and well wishes. While Luke continues his treatment and remains in stable condition, the doctors have told us the road to recovery and the length of time is hard to predict and different for everyone. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of support we have received and feel truly blessed to be touched by the prayers of so many. However, we are now asking for your patience as we face this battle privately as a family in order to give Luke the rest he needs to ensure his recovery. We will do our best to keep everyone informed on Luke’s progress through posts here and appreciate your understanding as we navigate this journey. – Julia Letlow

Letlow’s last personal post to Twitter was on December 21.

A beautiful reminder that Christ came to give all of us hope!https://t.co/ROzpIQEFmh — Luke Letlow (@LukeLetlow) December 22, 2020

Before that he had posted about his diagnosis:

“Thank you for the continued outpouring of prayers and support for my family and me. I am currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at St. Francis Hospital by a wonderful team of doctors and nurses. I am confident that with their help that I will be on the mend soon…or those who’ve had Covid already, your plasma is ESPECIALLY needed by those who are suffering. I cannot stress this enough. Please consider saving lives by going out and donating at your local blood bank…It may very well be the gift of life that you are giving a family this Christmas. – Luke Letlow”

Thank you for the continued outpouring of prayers and support for my family and me. I am currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at St. Francis Hospital by a wonderful team of doctors and nurses. I am confident that with their help that I will be on the mend soon. — Luke Letlow (@LukeLetlow) December 21, 2020

It may very well be the gift of life that you are giving a family this Christmas. – Luke Letlow — Luke Letlow (@LukeLetlow) December 21, 2020

