https://redstate.com/stu-in-sd/2020/12/29/conquests-second-law-of-politics-in-america-n301120
About The Author
Related Posts
Adam Carolla Does It Again With His Take on Elon's Texas Transition, and One Governor Won't Like It
December 9, 2020
Missouri, 16 Other States Have Now Filed Brief With SCOTUS in Support of Texas Against Swing States
December 9, 2020
In This Season of Giving States Are Exploring New Extremes of Tax Taking
December 24, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy