In a key sign conservatives are gunning for a Big Tech antitrust battle in the upcoming Biden administration, a number of prominent conservative groups are backing Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) to be the next ranking Republican on the House’s antitrust panel, according to a letter shared with Axios.

Why it matters: The Colorado Republican has been a key voice in tech antitrust debates, recently finding common ground with committee chairman David Cicilline (D-R.I.) on ideas to tamper the power and reach of Big Tech firms, which they have accused of anticompetitive behavior.

The House Judiciary Committee conducted a year-long investigation into Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon, culminating in reports from Buck and the Democratic majority that outlined a vision for legislation.

What they’re saying: Buck “has shown his dedication to standing up against Big Tech’s censorship of conservative viewpoints,” the conservative groups write.

“As these corporations have ventured to crush consumers and small business under their economic ambitions, Rep. Buck has immersed himself in Congressional efforts to promote meaningful policy reforms that support conservative principles.”

Zoom in … Among the three dozen signees: The Internet Accountability Project, a conservative-backed anti-big tech group; Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union; Morton Blackwell, president of the Leadership Institute; L. Brent Bozell III, chairman of For America; and Charlie Kirk, president of Turning Point USA.

What to watch: If Buck wins the ranking post, he’ll have a prominent role to play in turning the antitrust subcommittee’s ideas into legislation.