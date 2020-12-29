https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/29/dana-loesch-reacts-to-jake-tapper-complaining-that-the-president-was-retweeting-mean-tweets-about-him/

Dana Loesch is awfully fair to company man Jake Tapper, who hosted that CNN show trial a week after the Parkland shooting and let then-Sheriff Scott Israel, who thankfully lost his primary bid at another run for Broward County sheriff, lie to her face, playing the hero while all the while concealing the fact that his deputies hid behind their cars while the shooting was taking place. CNN won a Cronkite Award for that joke of a town hall — and of course, they never held a follow-up once the details of the police response came to light. No, it was just an opportunity for the people of Parkland to call Loesch a murderer.

As Twitchy reported Monday, Jake Tapper reported that President Trump was retweeting mean tweets about him; specifically, a tweet from Mark Levin in which he called the CNN anchor “Fake Tapper.” That’s hardly the same as having security escort you through a hostile crowd.

Jake, we’ve always gotten along, but I know you realize that a town endured a heartbreaking tragedy and CNN created an entire town hall around it that made mean tweets look like child’s play. https://t.co/rYXeyuJdd3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 29, 2020

Here come Jake’s “yeah, but” — President-Elect Swami Soprano🐊🦏 (@SwamiG8R) December 29, 2020

Let us know if he has the backbone to respond. — robert (@lampdoc) December 29, 2020

That town hall is Exhibit A in Activist Reporting Case Studies in Journalism 101 — Carl Warner (@CarlRWarner) December 29, 2020

I wonder how he would act if someone was actually mean to him. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤣 — Justin H. (@justinh_75) December 29, 2020

I will cry Jake a river, and send a whambulance to pick him up. — Michael S. Goodrich (@Gooticus) December 29, 2020

The fact that you are even speaking to him (after what he did to you at that “town hall”) is evidence of God’s grace in your life. — DocWashburn (@DocWashburn) December 29, 2020

I try to give this man the benefit of the doubt, (solely because you’ve said many positive things about him) but he constantly fails. sold out his integrity — trash (@trishdaniele) December 29, 2020

Poor Jake 🙄 — Summer Lee Steele (@summerLsteele) December 29, 2020

So you can’t criticize lying fake journalists during the pandemic? That’s the new restriction. How convenient to the liars. — Marcelo Ribeiro MD (@MRibeiro_MD) December 29, 2020

Serious question. How do you get along with someone like Tapper? He seems full of himself, thin skinned, and very hypocritical to me, personally. — A Truck Driver’s Wife (@Vaeleri) December 29, 2020

I practice the “Roadhouse” mantra: “Be nice until it’s time to not be nice.” — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 29, 2020

Just one more reason to love Loesch.

Related:

Jake Tapper reports that President Trump is retweeting mean tweets about him during the COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/sk0nfCIOiI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 29, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

