California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the statewide stay-at-home order that’s currently in place will likely be extended for another three weeks, citing the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the stay-at-home order that is in effect for the majority of the state likely will be extended for another three weeks, citing a continued increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. https://t.co/RwZaJthrfm — Ventura County Star (@vcstar) December 28, 2020

David Rubin says what a lot of Californians are likely thinking; fortunately, he’s saying it from Florida, which is open for business.

Ah, Florida. The place where documentary filmmaker Billy Corben says Gov. Ron DeSantis “has created a statewide environment of depraved indifference to human life.” It’s also the state that “idiot grim reaper beach clown” claims is ground zero for death and sickness. Is there a DeSantis Derangement Syndrome, and does it interfere with one’s ability to do math?

No sentiment felt more harder than this. Sincerely, Californians — Leslie-Lou (@lalasugarloaf) December 29, 2020

That would be a great billboard. — Faceman (@JohnwFacer1) December 29, 2020

Glad you are enjoying our awesome open state !!!! — Jennifer 🇺🇸 (@paiday) December 29, 2020

Looking out my home office window in Fort Lauderdale. I am telling you that you will not want to leave. pic.twitter.com/80jLOYubAs — Double J sometimes Jsquared (@jsquaredftl) December 29, 2020

Welcome to the best state. — Spencer Steele (@Steele_TheShow) December 29, 2020

Hope you’re house hunting. 👍🏻 — JCC (@John85756636) December 29, 2020

🍻 from the west coast pic.twitter.com/4xdzZJPNi1 — Billy Bob (@Famous_Craft) December 29, 2020

Right there with you @RubinReport — Hacim Retnuh (@HacimRetnuh) December 29, 2020

Florida is where it’s at! I bailed on NY. Enjoy your trip. — Joe Penora (@joepenora) December 29, 2020

Beaches are dangerous Dave! — Seabass (@jberg66760300) December 29, 2020

Get yourself to a Walmart this instant! Don’t you know it’s dangerous on that beach! — Gwydeon Penrose (@hvmiller1964) December 29, 2020

I used to hate this state, but there’s nowhere else I’d rather be right now. — Roy Batty (@bossk0420) December 29, 2020

Immune system suppression will continue until health outcomes improve. — Blaine Sundwall (@blainesun) December 29, 2020

I guarantee after the inauguration the case numbers and deaths will be adjusted down. — Climate Farce (@Climate_Farce) December 29, 2020

Count on it.

Welcome to Florida! We’re happy people here! Bienvenidos! ☀️ — SamJam (@samjamjam) December 29, 2020

On the beach there myself pic.twitter.com/7SVf9qqkGf — Jeremiah Dillon (@JeremiahDDillon) December 29, 2020

“just 15 days to slow the spread.” — EMAW (@the_dusts) December 29, 2020

Research shows rigid stay-at-home orders result in an increase of home gatherings w/ people from multiple households, and those gatherings are the primary source of spread. @GavinNewsom is not acting on science — clementyne (@ohmyclementyne) December 29, 2020

“My lockdown policies aren’t working. Let’s continue them for another three weeks!” – @GavinNewsom — President-Elect (@BadOrangeMan1) December 29, 2020

The closures worked so well that we must extend them. Oh wait – we’ve been the most locked down state for months and have the highest case number in the country. Maybe lockdowns don’t work. — JoeLiftsBro (@LiftsBro) December 29, 2020

It’s not going to extend another 3 weeks; it will never end. After the American people have complied for months, we now finally have vaccines but according to Fauci “the worst is yet to come”. This is insanity. Lockdowns is a term used for prisons not for the American people — M Budnicki (@MBudnicki) December 29, 2020

At what point do the people of CA just say enough and quit listening to this asshat? — Wayne Bullet (@WayneBullet) December 29, 2020

“Another three weeks”

Where have I heard that before? — Proud American (@_ProudOfUSA_) December 29, 2020

So, Gavin – you locked everyone down, you closed all the businesses… and it didn’t do anything. By admitting that we need another three weeks, you’re simultaneously admitting that your half-baked plan failed, and declaring that despite that, you’re gonna do it again. — Aidan Cannon 🇺🇸 (@AidanCannonW) December 29, 2020

And President Biden will have everyone in the country wearing masks for just 100 more days. That’s it. That’s the plan.

Yahoo News correspondent tries to dunk on Federalist piece about life feeling normal in Florida https://t.co/1vkAi5Xyvl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 22, 2020

