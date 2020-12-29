https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/29/dave-rubin-has-three-words-in-response-to-californias-stay-at-home-order-being-extended-three-more-weeks/

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the statewide stay-at-home order that’s currently in place will likely be extended for another three weeks, citing the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

David Rubin says what a lot of Californians are likely thinking; fortunately, he’s saying it from Florida, which is open for business.

Ah, Florida. The place where documentary filmmaker Billy Corben says Gov. Ron DeSantis “has created a statewide environment of depraved indifference to human life.” It’s also the state that “idiot grim reaper beach clown” claims is ground zero for death and sickness. Is there a DeSantis Derangement Syndrome, and does it interfere with one’s ability to do math?

Count on it.

And President Biden will have everyone in the country wearing masks for just 100 more days. That’s it. That’s the plan.

