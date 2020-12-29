https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/proud-boys-cancel-culture-harrington/2020/12/29/id/1003503

A Washington, D.C., hotel has refused to allow the Proud Boys, a far-right group that largely supports President Donald Trump, to book rooms ahead of their planned protest early next month, the U.K.’s Independent reports.

The Hotel Harrington has canceled all reservations made between the fourth and sixth of January, apart from those held by long-term residents, to “protect the safety of our visitors, guests and employees,” according to a statement.

Users on Reddit’s Trump-supporting The Donald group ripped the hotel for cancelling the reservations.

The Daily Beast’s Will Somer captured many of the posts in a screenshot on Twitter.

“DC’s Hotel Harrington, a popular spot for Proud Boys, says it’ll be closed on Jan 6 — the same day as a last-ditch MAGA rally to stop Congress from counting electoral votes. Angry Trump supporters who lost room reservations are fuming on The Donald.”

He also notes, “Harry’s, the Harrington hotel bar that’s become a hub for Proud Boys and other MAGA types and been fined by violating COVID restrictions, has also said they’ll be closed Jan. 6.”

