Former Democratic strategist and White House adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that President Donald Trump “absolutely” will run again in 2024 and will easily win the Republican nomination.

Pointing to a Gallup poll published earlier in the day that showed Trump as the most admired man in America, which followed a Rasmussen survey Monday that found 72% of Republicans wanted the party to be more like the president, Morris said he was a virtual shoo-in.

“Absolutely, absolutely he’s going to run,” Morris told “Stinchfield.” “I’ve even spoken with him about it. He’s going to run. And he’s probably going to win. The American people really feel that this is unfinished business. And the more evidence that accumulates of voter fraud . . . the media can persist in the illusion that Trump is unpopular, that he’s awful, that he really lost the election.

“But as the Biden administration progresses, those echoes are going to be fainter and fainter, and people are going to see the Trump presidency for what it was: A boom time in America.”

Morris, who was involved in President Bill Clinton’s administration, said during his time in office the predominant issues were the Monica Lewinsky and Whitewater scandals.

“[Trump] is going to look better and better as time goes on,” Morris told host Grant Stinchfield. “And I think he’ll be a lock for the Republican nomination in 2024.”

