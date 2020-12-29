https://www.oann.com/doj-investigating-zoom-over-allegedly-sharing-u-s-user-data-with-the-chinese-govt/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=doj-investigating-zoom-over-allegedly-sharing-u-s-user-data-with-the-chinese-govt
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:01 AM PT – Tuesday, December 29, 2020
The Department of Justice is opening an investigation into ‘Zoom’ for possibly providing user data to the Chinese Communist Party. One America’s Shane Althaus has more.
