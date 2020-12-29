http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/2g4ufKQLJj0/donald-trump-is-the-man-americans-admire-most.php

In a new Gallup poll, 18 percent of Americans name President Trump as the man they admire most. No one else reaches that mark. Former president Obama comes the closest at 15 percent.

The sitting president usually comes in first in this poll, which Gallup has taken for decades. But throughout most of his presidency, Trump trailed Obama. (The two men tied last year.) In fact, Obama has been at the top of the list for the past 12 years, a run that ties Dwight Eisenhower for the longest in the survey’s long history.

I think Obama dropped to second this year because he had to share liberal votes with Joe Biden. The president-elect came in a distant third with 6 percent. Anthony Fauci and Pope Francis round out the top five with 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

To me, the most interesting result is that 48 percent of Republicans named Trump the man they most admire. You can look at this in two ways.

On the one hand, a Republican president should, perhaps, be even more admired by Republican voters. On the other hand, no other figure was named “most admired” by more than 2 percent of the Republicans surveyed.

If Trump decides to run in 2024, he will be the clear frontrunner, it seems to me.

On the female side of the Gallup survey, Michelle Obama remains most admired. She was named as such by 10 percent of respondents. Kamala Harris was second at 6 percent, followed by Melania Trump at 4 percent.

Jill Biden did not crack the top ten, her doctorate notwithstanding. In fact, Dr. Jill didn’t reach the 1 percent mark.

Among those more admired than Jill Biden are non-doctors Dolly Parton, Betty White, Jacinda Ardern, and even Gretchen Whitmer.

Jill Biden will do better next year, I’m sure — with extra points if she stops insisting on the “Dr.” appellation.

Via Byron York.

