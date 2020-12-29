https://www.independentsentinel.com/ex-gop-state-senate-candidate-beaten-tortured-but-theres-an-epilogue/

According to reports, three individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal assault on former Texas Republican Senate candidate Vanessa Tijerina.

Tijerina was apparently lured into a hotel room by a woman who had to tell the former candidate “something very important regarding her safety.”

What followed was pure horror for Tijerina as three women bound and gagged her, then proceed to brutally torture her. I

The women have been arrested, one of the women was identified by Tijerina as Amanda Salinas, but the police haven’t given a motive.

There was also someone ordering the torture over a Livestream, but the person wasn’t identified.

THE EPILOGUE AND THE REAL VANESSA

She doesn’t sound like much of a Republican. Vanessa is an angry racist. That doesn’t excuse what happened to her, of course.

She obviously doesn’t like white people:
