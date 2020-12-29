https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/12/29/mainstream-media-ripped-for-ignoring-multiple-child-abuse-allegations-at-camp-ran-by-ga-dem-candidate-warnock-1010516/

Major outlets including the three broadcast networks ABC, NBC, and CBS were blasted by a media watchdog group on Monday for ignoring allegations that Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock for years ran a summer camp where counselors were accused of abusing children.

Anthony Washington, 30, told the Washington Free Beacon he attended Camp Farthest Out, a summer retreat that was under Warlock’s supervision while he was a pastor at a Maryland.

Washington, who was 12 at the time, said that he was abused, prohibited from calling his parents, and was humiliated while there.

“I’m like, ‘Hell no I’m not, it’s cold out there,’” Washington told the outlet in discussion how counselors forced to sleep outdoors after wetting his bed.

“[They] wouldn’t let me in the house, not at all. … Shut the door to the cabin, locked it.

“It was dark. There wasn’t nothing out there but the basketball court. I ain’t never experienced nothing like that. Like, you’re not in a tent, you’re not in nothing. You’re just out, God knows where,” he said.

Warnock is facing incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a run-off election next month, while Democrat Jon Ossoff faces Sen. David Perdue.

NewsBusters laced into the three major broadcast networks and other left-leaning media outlets for refusing to cover the allegations.

“While ABC, CBS, and NBC all propped up the false charges of insider trading against Georgia Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue (and never corrected the record), they refused to cover new reporting on Monday from the Washington Free Beacon, detailing the account of a former camper who was repeatedly abused by a staff that Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock oversaw for a number of years,” the media watchdog reported.

NewsBusters did note, however, that Fox News Channel did give “the breaking news some airtime.”

Washington, in his interview with the Free Beacon, also claimed that camp counselors had drenched him with a bucket of urine that was utilized when regular bathrooms were not immediately available, the Free Beacon reported.

“I went through that experience myself,” Washington told the outlet. “I don’t even like talking about this sh*t. That sh*t happened. … It was like in a bucket. They would keep that sh*t in a bucket.”

In 2002, Warnock was arrested on charges he had obstructed an investigation into child abuse at Camp Farthest Out that involved children who were unsupervised, child neglect, and hiring staff that did not have background checks, according to the Free Beacon. The charges were later dropped.

The Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman verified the information using official Maryland records.

“Washington’s account is buttressed by records from the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, obtained by the Free Beacon earlier this month, which indicated that campers were routinely left unsupervised; staffers were not subject to required criminal background check; and at least five cases of child abuse or neglect were brought against the camp’s director, who was ultimately forced to resign,” she wrote.

Washington and his family sued the camp in 2003 after allegations of abuse and mistreatment; he said he won a settlement from the camp two years later.

“I don’t think nobody like [Warnock] should be running for damn Senate nowhere, running a camp like that,” Washington said. “He should not be running for government.”

